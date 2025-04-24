Media WireMiddle East

UN says over 90% of homes in Gaza destroyed or damaged during war

More than 90% of homes in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed or damaged, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has reported, citing data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

“With nowhere safe to go, families shelter in unsafe ruins,” the agency wrote on X and urged: “IOM has shelter aid ready—entry points must open NOW.”

Since March 2, Israel has closed Gaza’s crossings, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave despite multiple reports of famine in the war-devastated territory.

The Israeli army resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Israel has killed over 51,300 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

