Majesty of the Caspian Red Deer in Northern Alborz, Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Maral, or Caspian Red Deer, is one of the largest deer species and the largest native deer in Iran. Its habitat is primarily in the Hyrcanian forests in the north and the Alborz mountains of Iran.

The Hyrcanian forests of Iran, with a history of 40 million years, are considered some of the most valuable forests in the world. A few years ago, they were inscribed as Iran’s second natural World Heritage site by UNESCO.

Hamed Tizrouyan and Mehdi Kia, two Iranian environmental and wildlife activists, recently shared a video on their Instagram pages showing several Marals in a protected area in northern Iran.

These environmentalists have highlighted the approaching mating season for the Iranian red deer and have called on environmental supporters to assist in protecting the animals.

The mating opportunity for the Iranian red deer occurs only once a year, which is crucial for ensuring the survival of this valuable species.

According to researchers, more than 80% of this precious deer population in northern Iran has been lost in recent years.

