Iranian photographer named among top 10 in world

Competing with over 10,000 photographers from 131 countries and more than 42,000 submissions, Khoshroo’s remarkable work earned him global acclaim.

Khoshroo presented three new pieces in the competition, including one that opened the collection of the top 350 photos.

His journey in photography spans more than four decades, starting during the 1979 Iranian Islamic Revolution alongside prominent photographers Kaveh Golestan and Abbas Attar.

Trained in painting and design under renowned masters, including Faramarz Pilaram and Hannibal Alkhas, Khoshroo’s artistic foundation has deeply influenced his photography.

Initially distanced from art due to administrative duties, he embraced digital photography after the early 2000s, blending his painting expertise with diverse photography techniques.

Specializing in fine art, minimalism, architecture, and street photography, his works are celebrated for their unique perspectives.

Khoshroo plans to showcase his fine art photography in an upcoming exhibition.

He has previously won awards in events such as the “Picture of the Year” and “Avant-Garde 2024.