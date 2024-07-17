Iran vice president optimistic about AI organization objectives

Speaking to reports after a weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi said, “The artificial intelligence organization started its work last week after 12 months of following up on the order by the martyred president (Ebrahim Raisi).”

He said the organization’s statutes and over 18,000 supporting documents have been approved by the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, set up by the Founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khomeini to ensure that cultural issues in the country will remain Islamic without being tainted by the Western influence.

Dehghani said a budget of 3.5 trillion Tomans (over 83 million dollars) has been allocated to the organization, one trillion Tomans (23 million dollars) of which comes from vice presidential office’s projects and the remaining amount is funded by the National Development Fund.

He explained that the organization is not supposed to be a large state-run affiliate, but rather “an agile organization tasked with creating data line farms in the country, designing and implementing large-scale software patterns, and gathering ready-to-use data in the field of artificial intelligence for government agencies.”

The Iranian vice president further noted that the organization is assigned to create an operator as a basis for fulfillment of the three tasks, adding development of artificial intelligence economy and its applications are carried out by people.