Iranian stroke, heart attack medicine finding niche in foreign markets

The knowledge-based company that produces the drug announced it has increased its production capacity to cater to foreign markets, besides supplying the domestic markets.

Hadi Hazrati, the director of the Biotechnology Department of the company said Oman, Venezuela, Iraq and Bosnia and Herzegovina are the target markets of the medicine.

Iran managed to break the US monopoly in producing the medicine last year and develop the drug which is a recombinant human tissue-type plasminogen activator that converts plasminogen to active plasmin and leads to fibrin clot dissolution.

Hazrati believes Altelyse is the best for people suffering from heart and cerebral strokes and pulmonary embolism by dissolving blood clots.

In case this drug is administered in its golden time, namely within 60 minutes after the onset of heart attack or stroke symptoms, it can save the patients’ life, he said.