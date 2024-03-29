FM Amirabdollahian: Iran president to visit Turkmenistan

Upon arrival in Tehran, Amirabdollahian told reporters on Friday that during his meetings with Turkmen officials, “We reviewed the progress and implementation of the latest agreements between the heads of the two countries during the recent visit of the high-ranking officials of Turkmenistan to Tehran.”

Amirabdollahian met top Turkmen officials, including President Sardar Berdimohamedov, his counterpart Rashid Meredov, and chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Iranian foreign minister said, “One of the objectives of my trip to Turkmenistan was to make the preparations for the visit by the Iranian president to Turkmenistan by reviewing what was agreed between the two countries in the past and evaluating the progress of the relations.”

Amirabdollahian said both sides agreed to step up cooperation in various areas, including energy, transit, transportation, science and technology.

The top Iranian diplomat expressed hope the volume of trade between the two neighbors will experience a jump in the coming weeks.

The two countries have implemented joint infrastructure projects, including cross-border gas pipelines and power lines, the Friendship Dam, and the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway.