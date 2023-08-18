Saudi Crown meets Iran FM, invites President Raisi to Riyadh

Bin Salman extended the invitation in a Friday meeting with the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

Bin Salman noted that a meeting between the leaders of the two countries would be very important and that such meetings will have a significant effect on the expansion and deepening of bilateral and multilateral relations.

The Saudi crown prince added his country’s view of the relationship with Iran is strategic and that the kingdom is firmly resolved in this regard.

Iranian Foreign Amirabdollahian also emphasized the need for the expansion of ties between Iran and regional countries including Saudi Arabia.

Referring to the opportunities ahead of the two countries, Amirabdollahian said the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia can help the region grow and prosper further through expanding cooperation in all areas including in political ties, economy, trade, transit, science and technology and culture as well as popular matters.

Amirabdollahian also said the key to the region’s prosperity is to strengthen dialogue and development-oriented cooperation.

He then pointed to the position and role of Iran and Saudi Arabia in the region and the Muslim world, describing the issue of Palestine and al-Quds as the central issue for the Islamic world.

Amirabdollahian underlined that the Zionist regime is a threat to all countries.

The top Iranian diplomat also stressed the significance of endogenous and lasting security in the region.