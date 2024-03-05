Top Saudi diplomat calls for Islamic states’ collective efforts in support of Palestine amid Gaza war

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the emergency meeting of foreign ministers from the OIC over Palestine.

During the meeting, bin Farhan pointed out the difficult situation of Palestine and the dire human conditions in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of the Jeddah meeting in continuing efforts to end the war against Palestine.

He stressed the importance of the collective efforts of Islamic countries, both within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and in international forums.

The top diplomat also expressed satisfaction with the progress of relations between Riyadh and Tehran and emphasized Saudi Arabia’s willingness to take new steps in advancing relations.

By raising some important issues in the field of bilateral relations, the two top diplomats agreed on joint efforts to realize common plans and goals.

Amirabdollahian, for his part, thanked Saudi Arabia for accepting Iran’s proposal to hold the OIC emergency meeting and for supporting it.

He also appreciated Saudi Arabia for hosting the emergency meeting for Palestine at the headquarters of the OIC secretariat, emphasizing the importance of adopting a coherent and strong position at the summit in support of Palestine and in effective efforts to end the war crimes against the Palestinians.

Referring to the common position of Iran and Saudi Arabia on the necessity of supporting Palestine, the Iranian foreign minister said: “Our expectation is that, in this meeting, in addition to common positions, effective steps will be taken to support Palestine and end the Palestinian genocide.”

The top diplomat also expressed satisfaction with the process of cooperation between the two countries and conveyed his readiness to advance this process by proposing some issues and common priorities for cooperation.

Amirabdollahian considered the strengthening of economic and commercial relations and the facilitation of businesspersons’ activities as one of the important priorities.

“It is necessary to facilitate the strengthening of this sector of bilateral cooperation in line with the growing trend of political relations,” he added.

Israel’s military onslaught on Gaza, which was launched after the Hamas military operation, has so far killed 30,600 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest toll from the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Tel Aviv has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population on the verge of starvation.