US will not sanction Israeli army units accused of rights violations in West Bank: Report

In a letter obtained by the ABC, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlines the assessment to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The US determination says it “will not delay the delivery of any U.S. assistance and Israel will be able to receive the full amount appropriated by Congress,” Blinken wrote.

“The Israeli government has presented new information regarding the status of the unit and we will engage on identifying a path to effective remediation for this unit,” he told Johnson.

“But this will have no impact on our support for Israel’s ability to defend itself against Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah, or other threats,” he added.

Nearly 490 Palestinians have been killed and 5,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank since last October, the Health Ministry has announced.

The Netzah Yehuda Battalion is a special Israel Defense Forces (IDF) unit composed primarily of ultra-Orthodox Jews.