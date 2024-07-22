Netanyahu to meet Biden despite his withdrawal from presidential race: Report

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the prime minister would be traveling to the US on Monday, as scheduled. The Israeli leader is slated to address the US Congress on July 24, where he said he would present “the truth about our just war” in Gaza amid mounting pressure to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas to stop the bloodshed.

The exact timing of the meeting between Biden and Netanyahu has yet to be established as the US president is still recovering from Covid-19 at his Delaware home, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Initially, Biden allegedly did not want to give the Israeli prime minister “satisfaction” by stepping down before his visit to Washington, the New York Times claimed on Friday. Tensions between the two leaders have been rising since the US paused delivery of certain types of bombs to Israel in May amid calls to scale back the offensive in the densely populated city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Netanyahu is reportedly also set to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been endorsed by Biden to become the new Democratic nominee for the November elections, according to the Washington Post.

On Sunday, Biden announced that he would not seek re-election following weeks of pressure over his mental and physical state. In a statement published on his X (formerly Twitter) page, he said that the decision was “in the best interest” of the Democratic Party and “the country”. However, he ruled out resignation, saying his intention is “to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term”.

Following the announcement, Israeli President Isaac Herzog took to X to thank Biden for his “friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades-long career”.

“As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples,” Herzog wrote.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also thanked Biden for his “unwavering support of Israel over the years”.

“Your steadfast backing, especially during the war, has been invaluable. We are grateful for your leadership and friendship,” he added, after wishing Netanyahu “good luck” during his upcoming trip to the US.