Israeli president refutes speaking with Trump about Netanyahu pardon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is accused of accepting luxury goods from billionaires in exchange for political favours, and of seeking to negotiate more favourable coverage from Israeli media outlets.

“There has not been a conversation between President Herzog and President Trump since the pardon request was submitted,” Herzog’s office said in a statement.

Trump stated Monday during a joint press conference with Netanyahu that he was confident Herzog would grant the Israeli premier a pardon.

“I spoke to the president (Herzog) and he tells me (the pardon) is on its way,” Trump added.

Last month, Trump sent a letter to Herzog with the request, which was followed by an official request made by Netanyahu’s lawyers.

“He’s a wartime prime minister who is a hero. How do you not give a pardon?” Trump said standing next to a smiling Netanyahu outside his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, before a meeting between the two.

Herzog’s office announced shortly after that “several weeks ago, a conversation took place between President Herzog and a representative on behalf of President Trump, who enquired about the US President’s letter”.

“During that conversation, an explanation was provided regarding the stage of the process in which the request currently stands, and that any decision on the matter will be made in accordance with the established procedures,” Herzog’s office added.

Netanyahu has long argued that the proceedings against him, which began in 2019, are a “political trial”.

The charges include two cases in which Netanyahu allegedly negotiated favourable media coverage from Israeli news outlets, and a third involving accusations that he accepted more than $260,000 in luxury gifts such as cigars, jewellery and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favours.

A fourth corruption charge was previously dismissed.

Netanyahu, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the three court cases, is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to stand trial for corruption.

Trump himself has long accused his political opponents of using the Justice Department to target him during his time out of office.