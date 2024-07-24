Media WireAmericasMiddle East

Israel’s PM to hold separate meetings with Biden and Trump, likely to meet Harris

By IFP Media Wire
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold separate meetings with US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump this week.

Netanyahu will meet with Biden on Thursday in Washington, the prime minister’s office announced in a statement.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, will host Netanyahu for a meeting Friday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida

Trump confirmed the meeting on his social media site Truth Social.

The meetings come after Netanyahu’s aides have reportedly worked for weeks to develop inroads with Trump since the relationship soured after the Israeli leader recognized President Biden’s election victory in 2020.

Trump stated he is promoting a “PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH” foreign policy agenda, written in all capital letters, as the strategy to end the war in the Middle East, and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Netanyahu is also expected to meet separately with Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, but a time and date has not yet been announced.

