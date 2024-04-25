75 percent of Gaza’s population has been displaced: UNRWA

“There have been at least 435 Israeli attacks on health facilities or staff since October 7,” it said in a reports.

The rate of attacks per month on healthcare in Gaza is higher than in any other recent conflict globally, UNRWA added, citing the World Health Organization and Save the Children.

It noted aid deliveries to northern Gaza continue to be blocked by Israel

It said there has been “very little significant change” in the volume of humanitarian supplies entering Gaza or improved access to northern Gaza.

“At least 180 UNRWA employees have been killed since October 7,” the report added.

More than 270,000 tons of solid waste across the entire Gaza Strip remain uncollected, the UNRWA reported, as Israel’s military campaign has disrupted essential services in the enclave. In January and February, UNRWA and the UN’s Development Programme collected 10,000 tons of solid waste in Gaza.

As of April 17, eight out of 24 UNRWA health centers were operational across the north, central Gaza and in the south, as Israel’s siege in Gaza has diminished food, fuel and water supplies, and severely damaged the medical system.

Israel has waged a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 34,260 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,200 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.