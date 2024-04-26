Iran, China defense chiefs call for Gaza ceasefire

Ashtiani was speaking in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the 21st confetence of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, Kazakhstan.

He thanked China for its policy on the region, especially its condemnation of the Israeli regime’s attack on the consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus on April 1.

Referring to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to China and the signing of the comprehensive partnership treaty between the two sides, the Iranian defense minister said that in order to solve regional and international security issues, greater cooperation is necessary.

China’s defense chief also spoke about the developments in West Asia, condemning the Zionist regime’s attack on the Iranian consulate section.

Dong Jun said the attack violates international law and that China supports Iran’s legitimate right to respond to the act of aggression.

China’s defense minister further underscored the need for the continuation of cooperation between Tehran and Beijing in the military and defense spheres.

He called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the delivery of humanitarian aid to people in the region.