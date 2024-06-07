Iran, Russia, China: Time for West to resuscitate JCPOA nuclear deal 

The trio released the statement after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution calling on Iran to step up cooperation with the watchdog, despite Tehran’s insistence it has fully cooperated with the agency.

The statement reads, “The People’s Republic of China, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation are convinced that it is time for Western countries to demonstrate political will, stop the continued cycle of escalation that has been going on for almost two years and take the necessary steps towards the revival of the JCPOA. This can still be done.”

The statement also stresses that the three countries “are of the view that provisions of the JCPOA continue to be valid – as underpinned by the UNSCR 2231.”

They called on the Western parties to the agreement, namely Britain, Germany and France, to stop reneging on their commitments stipulated in the nuclear agreement following Washington’s unilateral withdrawal in 2018.

They said, “Should the full implementation of the JCPOA be in place today, it would have alleviated the overwhelming majority of existing questions regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program on a mutually accepted basis.”