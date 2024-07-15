China says ready to work with new Iranian government

China appreciates the remarks made by Pezeshkian on China-Iran relations and stands ready to work with the new government to promote the steady and long-term development of bilateral relations, Lin said on Monday.

In an article published on Saturday in Iran’s Tehran Times, Pezeshkian said Iran cherishes its traditional friendship with China and looks forward “to collaborating more extensively with Beijing as we advance towards a new global order”.

When asked to comment on Pezeshkian’s remarks at a daily press briefing, the spokesperson stated China and Iran enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges, and the bilateral relations have maintained sound and steady development since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than half a century ago.

In the face of complex regional and international situations, China and Iran have always supported each other and worked together to consolidate strategic mutual trust, steadily promoted exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and maintained sound communication and coordination on regional and international affairs, Lin added.

“This has not only benefited the Chinese and Iranian people, but also contributed to regional and world peace and stability.”

“China attaches great importance to the development of China-Iran relations and stands ready to work with the new government to promote the steady and long-term development of China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership,” he continued.