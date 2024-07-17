Russia says concerned about regional conflict spillover, Israel invasion of Lebanon

Lavrov made the comments in a meeting with Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri Kani, at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday evening.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meetings on Palestine and multilateralism.

The Russian Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress in bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Lavrov also voiced Russia’s concern about the possibility of expanding the scope of the regional conflict and an all-out aggression of the Zionist regime against Lebanon, saying Russia seeks to prevent the occurrence of such an event.

Bagheri Kani, in turn, described the Iran-Russia ties as going in the right direction. He expressed hope that the process of legal formalities to finalize major cooperation documents between the two states, especially the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty and others such as the use of the transit capacity of the Islamic Republic, will be completed at the earliest.

Also referring to the Gaza developments, Bagheri Kani emphasized the need to prevent the continuation of the Zionist crimes and attacks against Palestinians, and warned neglecting this issue and the regime’s intensifying attacks on Gaza are a source of the escalating tensions and crisis in the region.