Iran, Russia preparing several documents to boost cooperation between provinces

Valentina Matviyenko made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s visiting Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and his accompanying delegation on the sidelines of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg.

Qalibaf said, “Without a doubt, BRICS has regional and international effects on both countries, along with the bilateral relations between Iran and Russia.”

Underlining the ‘great capacities’ between Iran and Russia, he added Russia’s chairmanship of BRICS is a good opportunity to enhance ties, especially in economic, security, social, and cultural areas as well as transit, energy, and trade opportunities.

For her part, Matviyenko announced that about 15 cooperation documents between the Iranian and Russian provinces are in the coordination stage and asked officials in both countries to facilitate the plan.

She also expressed Russia’s satisfaction and support for Iran’s accession to the BRICS geopolitical bloc, which was formed as a counterweight for Western alliances.

Qalibaf had earlier met with ranking Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and President of the Russian State Duma Viacheslav Valodin.