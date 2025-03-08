IFP ExclusiveViews

Iranian newspaper criticizes Russia’s patronizing stance, questions silence of officials

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Jomhouri-e Eslami newspaper has sharply criticized recent remarks by Russian officials, who claimed that the “US and Russia consulted on Iran during talks in Riyadh and plan further discussions.”

The Tehran-based paper condemned such statements as a blatant insult to Iran’s sovereignty, emphasizing that Iran, with its rich civilizational history and independence, is more than capable of making its own decisions without external interference.

The editorial highlighted the chaotic state of the Middle East, attributing the region’s instability to the meddling of Western and Eastern powers.

It expressed dismay that despite Iran’s stature as a culturally rich and intelligent nation, foreign leaders feel entitled to dictate terms and outcomes regarding its affairs.

The newspaper also questioned the silence of Iranian officials in response to Russia’s patronizing behavior, noting that Iran has tested Russia’s reliability over the past 45 years and found it consistently lacking.

It urged Iranian policymakers to focus on two critical domestic priorities: addressing public discontent and strengthening foreign policy.

The editorial said that if Iran resolves its internal challenges, no foreign power would dare to undermine its sovereignty or destabilize the region.

It called for an end to reliance on external actors, emphasizing self-reliance and national unity as the path to stability and respect.

