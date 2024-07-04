Iran, China reaffirm strengthening strategic partnership at SCO summit

During the meeting, Mokhber emphasized that the strategic relationship between Tehran and Beijing is based on mutual interests and respect, and continues to deepen and develop.

He noted that the leaders of both countries are determined to expand cooperation in economic, trade, and energy sectors.

Xi Jinping affirmed that China’s policy of strengthening relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran remains unaffected by external factors.

He expressed China’s desire for continued development and progress, and for the enhancement of the Iranian people’s prosperity.

President Xi also extended his condolences once again for the death of the Iranian President and his associates in a copter crash in May.

He requested that Mokhber convey his greetings to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.