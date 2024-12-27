FM Araghchi: Iran, China friends in hard times

In an article published in China’s People’s Daily, Araghchi expressed pride in the opportunity to visit Beijing for consultations with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

He praised the historical and comprehensive nature of Iran-China relations, which “have been strengthened by mutual respect, justice, equality, and non-interference.”

Araghchi noted that the two countries have increased their political solidarity and mutual trust through a 25-year comprehensive cooperation program.

He emphasized the importance of multilateralism and collective cooperation for the prosperity of the global community, highlighting Iran and China’s shared commitment to the principles.

The Iranian foreign minister also addressed the regional developments, including the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and condemned the Israeli genocide supported by Western powers and the inaction of the international community.

As for Syria, he said that the future of the Arab country should be determined solely by its people, without any external interference.

Araghchi is scheduled to visit China on Friday to exchange views on regional and international developments as well as the implementation process of the Iran-China comprehensive cooperation document.