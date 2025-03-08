Iran dismisses any demographic change in Palestine

The Iranian foreign minister delivered a speech to an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) about Gaza, held in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Friday.

What follows is the text of his speech:

Your Excellency, Mr. Brahim Taha, the Secretary General

Your Excellency Mr. Lejeune Mbella, Chair of the OIC Ministerial Council

Distinguished Ministers,

At the outset, I would like to thank the Secretary-General for organizing this meeting at this critical moment. I would also like to express my gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting this meeting in light of the unspeakable pain and suffering endured by the people of Gaza as the result of 16 months long genocidal campaign in Gaza.

The situation in Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip, is a matter of profound concern. This crisis is not only a humanitarian disaster but also a grave injustice to a nation that has been systematically deprived of its fundamental rights and human dignity for over seven decades, subjected to relentless aggression and occupation.

The Zionist regime, emboldened by unwavering and unconditional support of the United States and its Western allies, has committed unimaginable atrocities that mark all major international crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, racial discrimination, and genocide. Unfortunately, the regime continues to enjoy impunity, evading the consequences of its blatant violations of international law.

Dear Colleagues,

We strongly reject and condemn the recent plan by the US Administration to forcibly relocate the population of Gaza and assert control over their land as a clear violation of international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention and stress that any measure aimed at altering the demographic and cultural fabric of the occupied Palestine is inadmissible and contrary to the principles of justice and international law. Iran also expresses its deep concern over the political and humanitarian implications of such actions for the region and the world. It simply adds insult to the injuries of the present generation, while guarantees an ever-lasting grief for generations to come.

Developments in Gaza clearly manifested US complicity in the crimes committed by the Zionist regime. Regrettably, the United States has once again chosen to turn a blind eye to the root causes of the crisis, prioritizing its strategic alliance with the Israeli regime over the fundamental principles of justice and human rights. By providing military, financial, and diplomatic support to Israel, the US is complicit in all the ongoing war crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

Palestinians have an inherent and inalienable right to defend themselves and resist occupation and aggression. This right is enshrined in international law and does not require the approval of any external power. However, most Western states not only deny such legitimate right of the Palestinian resistance groups to self-defense but actively justify Israel’s crimes under the false pretext of “self-defense.” The international community must reject these misleading narratives and recognize that Palestinian resistance groups—established to fight occupation, apartheid and aggression- are legitimate actors under international law. The hypocrisy of the so-called champions of human rights, who are also enabling war criminals, is both alarming and inconceivable.

Moreover, given the vicious statements made by some political officials of the Zionist regime about the extermination of the Palestinians or their proposal to target Gaza with a nuclear bomb, the international community must compel the Israeli regime -as an entity with a vast arsenal of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons- to adhere to international disarmament treaties and comply with non-proliferation norms.

Mr. Chairman,

Building on the previous OIC actions on Gaza, this meeting must produce a bold and comprehensive roadmap that matches the gravity of the crisis. This is high time to ensure that our words are backed by concrete actions. We believe that to compel this regime to stop its crimes against the innocent people of Gaza and other nations in our region, and as a practical and immediate measure, collective sanctions against Israel should be imposed. Besides, all corporations and entities that directly or indirectly support and sustain the Israeli occupation and crimes must also be targeted by sanctions, and their operations must be halted, at least within the OIC member states. The Secretariat should be mandated to support developing a list of such entities that are active in our member countries.

Meanwhile, to make it clear that Muslim countries fully reject any attempt to further displace Palestinians from their ancestral land, we need to mandate the OIC office in New York to table a draft resolution for consideration and adoption by the UNGA to denounce and reject any such plan that call for further displacement of Palestinians.

Dear sisters and brothers,

Urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate Palestinian suffering, should be accompanied with creation of an OIC-led Gaza reconstruction international campaign to finance the rebuilding of homes, hospitals, and essential infrastructure. Implementation of an economic recovery program for Palestine, especially Gaza, would further support the dignified and unconditional return of all Palestinian refugees to their homes.

Given the Israeli regime’s persistent defiance of the UN Charter, its designation of the UN Secretary-General as persona non grata, the complete obstruction of UNRWA’s operations, and the unprecedented tragic loss of hundreds of UN staff in Palestine, it is imperative to continue our endeavors for Israeli regime’s expulsion from the United Nations. The only apartheid regime of the 21st century that systematically undermines international law, disregards UN resolutions, and commits crimes such as war crimes, genocide, and ethnic cleansing should not be afforded legitimacy within this body. We should also lend our support to all the initiatives inside and outside the UN system targeting Israeli regime’s criminal acts.

Last but not least, establishing an International Gaza Victims’ Remembrance Day would serve as a powerful reminder of the suffering endured by the people of Gaza, ensuring that their struggles against Israeli crimes will not be faded away. Such a day would honor the victims and keep the ongoing plight of the Gazans alive in the global memory and human conscience.

Mr. Chairman,

The uncompromising support of the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the cause of Palestine is indisputable and our steadfast commitment will not wither away under any circumstances. While the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the present resolution, and without prejudice to the foregoing, it would like to put on record the following reservations on the content of the outcome of this meeting, details of which will be communicated later with the Secretariat:

1. With due respect to the views of some brotherly countries on the two-state solution, the I.R. Iran maintains its view that this solution will not lead to the realization of the right of the Palestinian people. In our view, “one democratic state” representing all the original inhabitants of Palestine is the only viable solution. As such we dissociate our self from any reference to the concept in the resolution.

2. Besides, joining the agreement on the outcome adopted by this session shall not explicitly or implicitly be construed in one way or another as recognition of the Israeli Zionist regime.

3. Similar to all peace loving people, the people of Palestine are entitled to all necessary means in exercising their inalienable right to self-determination and making themselves liberated from the foreign colonial occupation. Having in mind the brutality of the Israeli occupying forces, nothing should circumvent such a right. This is also our common duty according to international law to render support to such aspiration. We extend our support to any Palestinian national unity agreement that is reached and agreed by the people of Palestine.

In conclusion, we earnestly hope that this auspicious meeting will inspire the international community to take meaningful action to advance justice and peace for the people of Palestine. May this gathering be a renewed commitment to their honorable cause.

Thank you.