FM Araghchi: Resistance-oriented diplomacy foundation of Iran’s foreign policy

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi says diplomacy alone cannot generate national interests without relying on a country’s real sources of power, stressing that a “resistance-oriented diplomacy” forms the foundation of Iran’s foreign policy.

Speaking on Monday at the opening ceremony of the international conference “Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani: Diplomacy and Resistance”, Araghchi described the martyred General Soleimani as the architect of the “Axis of Resistance,” whose legacy goes far beyond day-to-day foreign policy approaches.

He added that effective diplomacy is a combination of courage and prudence, but without power it cannot achieve strategic goals.

The foreign minister emphasized that Iran’s foreign policy is rooted in “resistance-oriented diplomacy,” with the Axis of Resistance representing one of its key dimensions.

He underlined that Iran will continue to support the discourse of resistance morally, politically and legally.

Referring to current global conditions, Araghchi said the international system is increasingly shifting from a law-based order to a force-based one. In this context, he argued, resistance and resilience are essential not only in military terms but also in economic, cultural, scientific and diplomatic spheres.

He concluded Iran’s former IRGC Quds Force commander, General Soleimani, who was martyred in a US-strike in Iraq on January 3, 2020, remains Iran’s guiding roadmap in foreign policy.

