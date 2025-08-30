Iranian FM highlights diplomatic efforts amid regional tensions

In an article published by the Iran newspaper, Araghchi said more than 60 phone and video calls were held with foreign ministers worldwide during the 12-day conflict, emphasizing Iran’s right to self-defense under the UN Charter.

“Iran was not and will not be the initiator of war,” he noted, adding that Tehran would “never hesitate to defend its people and territory.”

He highlighted that nearly 120 countries and several international organizations condemned the Israeli attacks, calling it a sign of Iran’s growing diplomatic influence.

The minister also pointed to strengthened regional ties, particularly with Persian Gulf states, Turkey, and Pakistan, while maintaining strategic channels with Syria and Lebanon to secure access to the Mediterranean.

Araghchi said Iran’s foreign policy remains focused on “active, inclusive, and effective diplomacy,” balancing crisis management with economic initiatives.

These include expanding trade with neighboring countries, boosting regional connectivity, and deepening cooperation within blocs such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Eurasian Economic Union.