Friday, August 29, 2025
type here...
Foreign PolicyIFP ExclusiveSelected

Iran sends letter to UN Security Council after activation of snapback mechanism

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has submitted a formal letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the rotating president of the Security Council, and member states, condemning the European “E3” – France, Germany, and the United Kingdom – for what he described as “distorted and misleading claims” regarding the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) and UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

According to state media, Araghchi said the E3 letter “misrepresents facts” and seeks to undermine the legal basis of Iran’s measures taken after the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions.

He rejected claims that Iran triggered the JCPOA dispute-resolution mechanism only in July 2020, insisting the process was formally activated by Tehran in May 2018, in line with Articles 26 and 36 of the deal.

Araghchi warned that any attempt to extend provisions of Resolution 2231 beyond its scheduled expiration would be “illegitimate” and could deepen divisions within the Security Council.

He emphasized that Iran will take a “firm and proportionate” response while remaining open to “meaningful diplomatic engagement” aimed at achieving a new, balanced agreement that addresses all parties’ concerns, including sanctions relief.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks