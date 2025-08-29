Iran sends letter to UN Security Council after activation of snapback mechanism

According to state media, Araghchi said the E3 letter “misrepresents facts” and seeks to undermine the legal basis of Iran’s measures taken after the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions.

He rejected claims that Iran triggered the JCPOA dispute-resolution mechanism only in July 2020, insisting the process was formally activated by Tehran in May 2018, in line with Articles 26 and 36 of the deal.

Araghchi warned that any attempt to extend provisions of Resolution 2231 beyond its scheduled expiration would be “illegitimate” and could deepen divisions within the Security Council.

He emphasized that Iran will take a “firm and proportionate” response while remaining open to “meaningful diplomatic engagement” aimed at achieving a new, balanced agreement that addresses all parties’ concerns, including sanctions relief.