Iran’s FM to hold joint call with European counterparts on nuclear talks

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said the call aims to address key issues in the Iran-Europe dialogue over the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The discussions will focus on Iran’s demands, particularly the lifting of unjust sanctions, and on the responsibility of the European parties regarding recent criminal attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Baqaei told the state-run IRNA news agency.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions over the future of the nuclear agreement, amid European threats to trigger mechanism, which would restore draconian sanctions on Iran.