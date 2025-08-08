Iran FM calls for OIC extraordinary meeting to address Gaza situation

In a letter addressed to Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as to Hakan Fidan and Faisal bin Farhan, Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey and Saudi Arabia respectively, Araqchi highlighted the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

He said that the situation in Gaza has turned into an ordeal that has now become one of the most dire crises confronting the Islamic Ummah and the international community.

Araqchi warned that the conditions in Gaza have surpassed the bounds of human endurance. What is unfolding is not merely a humanitarian crisis, but the systematic annihilation of a besieged civilian population. The scale and severity of the atrocities committed demand urgent and coordinated action.

He pointed out the latest figures and reports from all credible humanitarian organizations and media sources indicate that the civilian population of Gaza is facing a situation that can only be described by one term: genocide.

Araqchi also raised the alarm over mounting body of evidence pointing to the existence of a strategic and unlawful intent on the part of the occupying regime to reoccupy and fully annex Gaza.

He said this is not merely a tactical shift—it constitutes a strategic blueprint for extinguishing Palestinian sovereignty through permanent territorial occupation, forced population displacement, and demographic reconfiguration.