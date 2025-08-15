Iran FM: War with Zionists Not Imminent, Armed Forces Must Be Ready

Seyed Abbas Araqchi, in an interview with Iranian television, also described the positions taken by the Iraqi government, religious scholars, and religious authorities—as well as the Iraqi people—during the recent 12-day war as unprecedented.

Regarding Europe’s threat to trigger the “snapback” mechanism and reinstate UN sanctions against Iran, Araqchi added that, in Iran’s view, due to their non-compliance with the JCPOA and their positions—such as insisting on “zero enrichment” despite the JCPOA’s recognition of Iran’s right to enrichment—they lack the standing to invoke any provision of the agreement, including the snapback mechanism.

The foreign minister said that if the Europeans use the snapback mechanism, Iran has various options and tools to respond.

On remarks made by the Israeli prime minister about Iran, Araqchi stated: “They say they purify water, and yet they are the very ones who cut off water to Gaza… Let them lift the sanctions and see how the energy imbalance—caused by the sanctions—is resolved.”

Speaking on the Zangezur Corridor in the Caucasus—which is to be established following a peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia—he said: “The Armenians tell us they will respect Iran’s red lines. Only a private American engineering company is to build this corridor, and no American forces will accompany it.”

He also commented on developments in Lebanon, saying: “Peace in the region, without the weapons of the resistance, will be far less stable. Without the weapons of the resistance, no other power will be able to stand in the way of Israel’s domination and hegemony in the region.”