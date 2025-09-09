Iran’s FM calls Islamic unity religious obligation, rejects military solutions

Speaking at a gathering with foreign ministry officials and participants of the 39th International Islamic Unity Conference, he said the current conditions facing Muslim nations demand collective action.

Araghchi highlighted that this year marks the 1,500th anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s birth, which he said provides a unique opportunity for greater celebrations across the Muslim world.

He recalled Iran’s proposal at the latest Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting to designate the current year as the “Year of Unity,” a suggestion that received positive attention.

Addressing the conflict in Gaza, Araghchi castigated the Israeli regime for committing “war crimes” by using starvation as a weapon and condemned the international community’s silence.

He argued that threats from Israel extend beyond Palestine to the entire region, stressing that only unity among Muslim nations can counter such dangers.

On talks over Iran’s nuclear program, Araghchi also reiterated that Iran “has never left the negotiating table” and that the US and Israel have realized “there is no military solution regarding Iran,” leaving diplomacy as the only viable path forward.