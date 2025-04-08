Iran’s interior ministry confirms 7 miners killed in mine accident in Damghan

The ministry’s information center confirmed the deaths of seven miners at the Mehmandooyeh coal mine in a statement, adding that seven individuals at the site have succumbed to gas poisoning so far.

Reports indicate that the mine was not officially operational at the time, and that the matter is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni held a phone conversation with Semnan’s provincial governor following the incident.

After receiving updates on response efforts, he emphasized the need for urgent rescue operations to save lives and provide special medical attention to the injured.