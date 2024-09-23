Monday, September 23, 2024
type here...
IncidentsIFP Exclusive

Iranian official blames Western sanctions for deadly mine accident

By IFP Editorial Staff

The mine blast in northeastern Iran that left dozens of miners dead and wounded on Saturday night could have happened without so many casualties if the US-led Western sanctions had not barred Iran from purchasing up-to-date alarm systems, an official says.

Hassan Sadeghi, the head of the Iranian Veteran Workers’ Association, told Entekhab news website on Sunday that the rate of mine accidents in Iran is higher than other countries, like China, Japan and West Asian states.

He noted, “We see the effects of sanctions in mining accidents, but we do not want to believe that our mining losses are caused by lack of technology.”

Sadeghi explained, “Due to the sanctions, we did not have the alarm technology to warn the miners ten minutes before the accident.”

He called on American labor associations to pile pressure on the US government to allow Iranian workers to access the required technology and security equipment.

The mine accident in Iran’s South Khorasan province was caused by gas accumulation and led to the death of over 52 workers and injury of at least 20 others. Several other workers are still trapped in the mine.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks