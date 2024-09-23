Ayatollah Khamenei calls for mobilization of relief aid after Iran mine blast

In the wake of the tragic explosion in Tabas coal mine and the death of dozens of workers, Ayatollah Khamenei offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

The text of the Leader’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

I offer my condolences to the people of Tabas and the families of those affected by the tragic, heartbreaking tragedy in a coal mine in which a number of workers were either killed or injured. I urge the rescue teams dispatched by government officials to assist at the site of the tragedy to make every effort to rescue those who are still trapped and to take all necessary measures to minimize the extent of this tragedy. Furthermore, immediate medical care must be provided to the injured.

Sayyed Ali Khamenei

September 22, 2024

At least 35 miners have died and several others have been injured in the explosion at the “Ma’danjou” coal mine in Iran’s northeastern city of Tabas. Earlier reports had put the fatalities at 52.

The accident, caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks of the coal mine, happened on Saturday night.

Fourteen other miners are believed to be trapped inside.