Sunday, September 22, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsIncidents

Dozens killed, injured in Iran mine blast

By IFP Editorial Staff

At least 30 people have been killed and 17 wounded in a gas explosion in a mine in eastern Iran, according to the latest official update on Sunday.

The deadly incident happened in Parvardeh coal mine in South Khorasan province on Saturday at 22:21 local time (18:51 GMT).

Forty specialized rescue teams and helicopters have been deployed to the site of accident to recover the dead bodies and take the wounded to the hospital.

Director General of Crisis Management of South Khorasan Province, Mohammad Ali Akhundi, said the number of casualties will rise as 69 people were working in the mine when the gas explosion happened.

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, before leaving Tehran for New York to take part in the 79th annual UN General Assembly session, expressed condolences to the victims’ families

Elias Hazrati, the head of the Government’s Information Council, said the labor and mining ministers have left for South Khorasan Province, as ordered by the president, to hold related meetings.

He added the Red Crescent and emergency forces are on standby and the interior minister is following up on the issue and has issued necessary orders in this regard.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks