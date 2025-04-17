IFP ExclusiveEnergySelected

Iran, Iraq sign agreement for NGL 3100 feedstock supply to western petrochemical plant

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Iraq Flags

Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to supply NGL 3100 feedstock to Dehloran Petrochemical Plant, in western Iranian border province of Ilam.

The deal marks a key development in bilateral energy cooperation during Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad’s two-day visit to Iraq at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart.

The visit also culminated in several other agreements covering various areas, including offshore exploration and the transfer of associated gases from Iraq’s border fields to Iran, aimed at providing feedstock for NGL units with private sector participation.

Mehdi Obouri, CEO of Ahdaaf Investment Company, emphasized the daily requirement of 240 million cubic feet of NGL 3100 for the development and operation of the Dehloran Petro-Refinery Project.

He highlighted the importance of achieving full fuel supply and maximizing project capacity, noting that field utilization currently stands at about 50% of its potential.

Obouri said the agreement would play a significant role in addressing Iran’s energy imbalances and resolving environmental challenges in Ilam Province, where the plant is located.

He also stressed that such projects would boost regional employment and prosperity, expressing optimism the Iranian president will inaugurate the national project later this year.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks