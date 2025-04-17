Iran FM says talks with IAEA chief “constructive”; urges agency to maintain neutral role in nuclear talks

Seyed Abbas Araghchi met on Wednesday evening with the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during his visit to Tehran.

In a statement posted on X, Araghchi called the discussions “productive,” stressing the IAEA’s potential to facilitate a peaceful resolution to Iran’s nuclear dossier.

Araghchi stated the IAEA can play a pivotal role in the coming months if it maintains technical focus and resists political pressures.

He noted, “As various disruptive elements have aligned to derail the current negotiations, we need a ‘Director General of Peace.’”

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized Iran’s desire to trust Grossi’s mission to “keep the agency away from politicization” and adhere strictly to its professional mandate, unaffected by “unjust external pressures.”

Iran’s foreign minister demanded that the IAEA adopt “clear positions” against threats targeting Tehran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

During the talks, Araghchi briefed Grossi on the indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington regarding sanctions relief and nuclear issues, the first round of which was held in Oman on Saturday.

Grossi welcomed the revived diplomatic efforts, expressing full support for continued dialogue “until mutually acceptable results are achieved.”