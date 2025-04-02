IAEA chief to visit Iran for talks over “unresolved issues”

Grossi, in a phone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araqchi, noted that consultations are ongoing with various stakeholders in an effort to create a conducive environment for resolving outstanding issues.

In this context, he expressed his intention to visit Iran, a request which received the Minister’s approval in principle.

It was agreed that in order to ensure the success of this visit, relevant details would be reviewed and finalized through appropriate diplomatic channels.

During the call, the Iranian Foreign Minister briefed the IAEA Director General on recent developments and diplomatic engagements surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

Araqchi, while reaffirming Iran’s policy of engagement and cooperation with the IAEA, underscored the imperative for the Agency to adopt a clear position regarding threats posed against the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear installations.

He stressed that in view of the persistence of such threats, the Islamic Republic of Iran shall take all necessary measures to safeguard its nuclear program.