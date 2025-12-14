Iran says IAEA Chief repeating claims, calls for technical and balanced approach

Responding to Grossi’s remarks about Iran possessing around 400 kilograms of enriched uranium and his call for resuming the agency’s inspection activities, the spokesperson said Iran has demonstrated its commitment to its safeguards agreement and remains fully aware of its obligations.

He added that the IAEA chief should address parties responsible for the current situation rather than repeatedly singling out Iran.

The spokesperson criticized the “unfair approach” by the IAEA and its Board of Governors, noting that they have failed even to condemn US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities earlier this year.

“Targeting one side cannot resolve the issue,” he said, urging the IAEA director general to apply a strictly technical perspective in line with the agency’s statutory mandate.

Addressing questions about the prospects for renewed talks between Iran and the IAEA, the spokesperson said contacts remain in place and Iran’s mission in Vienna maintains communication with agency officials when necessary.

However, he said it is too early to speak of mediation in its conventional sense.

He stressed that Iran’s current framework for cooperation with the IAEA is based on legislation passed by the Iranian parliament, which clearly defines the scope and manner of engagement.