Iran says increased number of its centrifuges in response to the IAEA resolution 

The non-consensus resolution was adopted during the IAEA board of governors meeting in Vienna on Thursday under the pressure and insistence of Britain, Germany, France, and the United States, despite lacking the support of approximately half of the Member States.

The statement says the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently been to engage constructively with the IAEA within the framework of rights and obligations enshrined in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.

“In line with this approach, Iran welcomed the recent visit of the IAEA Director General to Tehran, ensuring all necessary preparations to foster constructive engagement and the success of the visit.”

In this context, the actions of the three European nations and the United States—countries with a documented history of reneging on their commitments, including under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and resorting to unlawful sanctions and pressures against the Iranian nation—are both confrontational and unjustifiable, it adds.

“This politicized and destructive measure undermines the positive momentum achieved between Iran and the Agency and blatantly contradicts the professed commitment of the three European nations and the United States to preserving the integrity and impartiality of the IAEA. It lays bare their use of the nuclear issue as a pretext to advance illegitimate objectives.”

“The President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has issued directives to initiate the operation of a substantial number of advanced centrifuges of various models,” reads the statement.

“Undertaken to safeguard Iran’s national interests, these measures aim to further develop the country’s peaceful nuclear program to address its growing national needs, all within the framework of Iran’s rights and obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.”

“Notwithstanding this firm response, Iran reaffirms that its technical and safeguards-related cooperation with the IAEA will continue as before, strictly in accordance with the Safeguards Agreement.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterated its readiness to engage constructively with all relevant stakeholders based on international legal principles and norms.

The statement points out that Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold the rights and interests of its great nation while resolutely advancing its peaceful and indigenous nuclear program.