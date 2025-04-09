IAEA can resolve remaining issues through independent attitude: Iran’s envoy

“Iran and the Agency have been cooperating for a long time, which enables them to resolve their few remaining differences,” Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani said while addressing the UN Disarmament Commission on Tuesday.

Iravani, however, stated that this is “provided that external political pressures on the Agency cease and the IAEA adopts an independent, technical, impartial, and professional approach.”

He was referring to a dispute triggered by the Agency’s claims of “uranium traces” found at “undeclared nuclear sites” in Iran, allegations Tehran firmly rejects.

In May 2023, the IAEA announced it had closed the file on one of these alleged “undeclared” sites after progress was made in cooperation with Tehran. Iran has consistently stated it is prepared to continue its collaboration with the Agency to resolve any remaining issues.

Iravani underscored Iran’s unwavering commitment to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its constructive cooperation with the IAEA, noting that 22% of all IAEA inspections globally have taken place in Iran—an unprecedented level of transparency.

“I would like to underscore that Iran remains committed to the NPT and works constructively with the IAEA to ensure transparency and compliance with safeguards agreements.”

“To that end, Iran has allowed extensive IAEA inspections, amounting to 22% of all IAEA inspections. This level of inspection has never been carried out in any country before in history,” he added.

The ambassador also strongly condemned Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal, calling it the only WMD holder in West Asia. Backed by the United States, Israel continues to block regional disarmament efforts, including Iran’s longstanding proposal for a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the region.

“With six decades of deception and a clandestine WMD arsenal, the Israeli regime, the sole possessor in the Middle East, enjoys the backing of the United States and has consistently opposed all initiatives, including Iran’s proposal since 1974, to establish a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East,” Iravani underlined.

He urged the international community to pressure Israel to join the NPT as a non-nuclear-weapon state and place all of its nuclear facilities under IAEA oversight.

“To demonstrate a genuine commitment to the total elimination of nuclear weapons, the international community must address this glaring exception and compel Israel—an outlaw regime that has openly threatened others with nuclear annihilation while falsely accusing them of proliferation—to renounce its nuclear arsenal, join the NPT, and place all its nuclear facilities and activities under comprehensive IAEA safeguards.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iravani warned of rising threats to global peace and security due to escalating geopolitical tensions, increased militarism, and the continued existence and modernization of over 12,000 nuclear weapons, particularly by nuclear-armed states failing to meet their disarmament obligations under the NPT.

He criticized the United States and NATO for their nuclear double standards—advocating non-proliferation while actively modernizing and deploying nuclear weapons, including hosting U.S. warheads in Europe. He specifically condemned the recent U.S. ICBM test, calling it a clear violation of disarmament norms.

In conclusion, Iravani warned against the monopolization and militarization of emerging technologies, calling for their peaceful use through legally binding international agreements.