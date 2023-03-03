IAEA chief due in Iran on Fri. for high-level talks

Iranian media said Grossi was expected to arrive in the Iranian capital on Friday evening and, reportedly, plans to hold a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday for negotiations.

The trip will take place ahead of a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors later this month, with observers expressing hope that fruitful talks in Tehran could avert the adoption of yet another hostile anti-Iran resolution at the agency.

Iran and the IAEA have been locked in a dispute for months over what the latter claims to be nuclear activities at “undeclared sites” in Iran.

Tehran rejects the claims, which it says are made under the influence of Israel and its allies.

Recently, Iran-IAEA tensions took a turn for the worse after a Bloomberg report said particles of uranium enriched to 84% purity level had been found by the agency’s inspectors in Iran.

Iran slammed the biased report and explained the technicalities of why such particles had been found. It also criticized the IAEA for leaking classified data to media.

The row has been a major stumbling block in talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.