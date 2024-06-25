Iran UN envoy: No alternative to JCPOA nuclear deal

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on “Non-Proliferation: Implementation of Security Council Resolution 2231”, on Monday, Amir Saeed Iravani blamed the US and the three European parties to the deal, namely Britain, France, and Germany, for failing to fulfill their commitments as per the nuclear agreement and sending the deal into a coma.

The UN Security Council Resolution 2231 endorsed the Iran nuclear deal, reached in 2015. The US, under former President Donald Trump, withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, re-imposing anti-Tehran sanctions.

He stated, “The JCPOA was a multilateral diplomatic achievement that was clinched with hardship and in practice averted an unnecessary crisis.”

The senior Iranian diplomat said sincere dialogue and constructive cooperation are the only options for resuscitating the JCPOA and its revival is in the interest of all members.

Meanwhile, the Iranian envoy warned the West against resorting to pressure tactics, intimidation, threats, and confrontation vis-à-vis Iran.

Iravani emphasized Iran’s policy of peaceful use of nuclear energy, saying, “The fundamental policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in rejecting nuclear weapons, as well as its strong determination to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, remains unchanged.”