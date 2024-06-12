Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Acting FM: Iran still committed to JCPOA, acts based on nuclear deal

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Bagheri Kani

Iran’s interim foreign minister says the country is still holding its end of the bargain in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with the West and acts within the framework of its obligations stipulated in the agreement despite the Western side’s lack of commitment.

In an interview with Russia’s RT news network on Tuesday that touched on several subjects, Ali Bagheri Kani said, “The actions Iran takes to develop its nuclear activities, and will definitely develop these activities in the upcoming period, are within the framework of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and therefore Iran is not committing any violation of the obligations.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that friendly countries could receive weapons systems from Moscow amid the war on Ukraine.

Asked whether Iran will be among the recipients of the weapons, Bagheri said, “Iran and Russia cooperate in various fields to secure the national interests of their countries, but the important point is the cooperation has always promoted stability and security in the region and the world.”

The months-long Israeli aggression on Gaza and the response by resistance groups in support of Palestine were also discussed in the interview.

The Iranian diplomat clarified, “What is going on in Gaza is not a conflict but a flagrant war crime and an open genocide. The oppressed Palestinian nation is the victim and the Zionists are the invaders and criminals. The occupiers are the main perpetrators of the crime and the Americans are the main supporters of the Zionists in these crimes.”

He also said that the resistance movements in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen rose up to defend Palestinian rights after the start of the Israeli genocidal campaign on Oct 7 last year, explaining, “The secret of their steadfastness in Yemen, even in the face of the Western coalition led by the US and UK, is that they are rooted in the people.”

