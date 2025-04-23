Israeli military needs additional $2.6 billion to expand Gaza war: Report

“The renewal of the war in Gaza over a month ago, after the ceasefire, and the plan to expand it with a large-scale ground operation, is incurring significant costs,” the daily said.

It added that the increase is strongly opposed by the Finance Ministry.

“It is inconceivable that, beyond the nearly $31 billion already allocated – including the use of a $2.6 billion reserve fund – another $2.6 billion could be added to an already inflated defense budget,” a senior official told the newspaper.

The paper added that the additional expenses will be used to seize about 40% of Gaza’s territory in the coming weeks, enhancing the security of Israeli settlements near the Gaza border and preventing the resumption of rocket fire into Israel.

According to the figures released by the Israeli economics newspaper Calcalist earlier this year, Israel has spent 250 billion shekels ($67.57 billion) in 2024 for its military onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army resumed its onslaught on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Israel has killed more than 51,200 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.