Official: 30 Iranian provinces face land subsidence crisis as wetlands disappear

The head of Iran’s Department of Environment, Shina Ansari, spoke at a meeting with provincial governors, explaining that climate change and poor water management have created a dangerous situation.

“Subsidence is no longer localized – it threatens national infrastructure and population centers,” said Ansari, demanding urgent policy reforms to address root causes.

The crisis stems from a dangerous combination of climate change impacts and water mismanagement.

“We’ve lost 27 billion cubic meters of renewable water resources,” Ansari stated, noting rainfall has dropped 13% below historical averages while unsustainable agricultural and industrial practices continue draining reserves.

The devastation extends to Iran’s wetlands, with Ansari reporting “66% of our wetlands have become sources of dust storms.” These dried-out ecosystems no longer provide their critical functions of maintaining soil moisture and preventing erosion.

“What we’re seeing is a vicious cycle,” Ansari explained. “Climate change reduces rainfall, we over-extract groundwater, wetlands disappear, and the land sinks further – each problem makes the others worse.”

Environmental experts warn that without immediate policy changes, the damage could soon become irreversible.