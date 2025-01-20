Iran warns European troika of retaliatory response to snapback mechanism

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Baqaei warned that Iran will show a retaliatory response if the three European parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action intend to put pressure on Tehran by initiating the dispute mechanism of the JCPOA.

Should the snapback mechanism be triggered against Iran, there will basically be no reason or justification for Iran to stay in the deal, he added.

The spokesman also ruled out the possibility of negotiations over Iran’s missile program in the talks with the EU3, stressing that negotiations about Iran’s defense and military capabilities are out of the question.

Baqaei stated that the recent talks between Iran and the European troika have been confined to the nuclear issue.

He noted that Iran has seriously castigated the European parties for supporting the Israeli regime.

“We have explicitly expressed those issues. We have talked about Syria and Ukraine as well.”