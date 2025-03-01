Former Iran MP criticizes Russia’s role in JCPOA collapse, voices skepticism about Lavrov visit

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, former head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remarks in an interview with Didban Iran website following Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent visit to Tehran, where discussions reportedly focused on Iran-Russia relations amid Moscow’s talks with Washington.

Falahatpisheh argued that Russia prioritizes its “near abroad” – regions like Crimea and eastern Ukraine – over other diplomatic relationships.

He accused Moscow of undermining the JCPOA revival process, citing a 2022 letter from Lavrov to then-US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

In the letter, Lavrov demanded guarantees that Ukraine-related sanctions would not affect Russia’s dealings with Iran, a move Falahatpisheh called a deliberate effort to derail the nuclear deal.

He also expressed skepticism about Lavrov’s visit, suggesting Russia aims to use Iran as a bargaining chip in its geopolitical rivalry with the US.

Falahatpisheh warned Iran against allowing Russia to exploit it for strategic gains, particularly in the context of the Ukraine war.

On regional issues, Falahatpisheh noted that Russia’s primary focus remains Ukraine, and its involvement in Afghanistan and Syria is largely a political maneuver.

He urged Iran to maintain an independent foreign policy and avoid repeating past mistakes in its dealings with Moscow.