Iran refutes engaging in nuclear negotiations under West pressure

Referring to a recent meeting between Macron and Pezeshkian at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Kanaani emphasized that Iran has demonstrated it will not succumb to pressure while maintaining its principled stances and views.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the spokesperson ruled out the possibility of holding talks based on the demands of other parties.

“The Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) seeks specific objectives that are unrelated to other issues. The door remains open for the responsible return of all parties to their nuclear commitments, but this must occur within the established framework,” the Iranian diplomat stated.

Regarding a possible visit by Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to Iran, Kanaaani said Grossi could visit within a previously negotiated framework, and that the trip would take place in due course.

He added that if the IAEA is committed to addressing mutual concerns, the remaining issues between Iran and the agency could be resolved through professional dialogue.

During his recent trip to the UN, the Iranian president announced that Tehran is ready to resume nuclear talks with the other parties, should they return to their obligations.

The Iran nuclear deal was clinched between Tehran and the 5+1 group of countries, the US, Russia, China, France, the UK plus Germany in 2015.

The US, under former President Donald Trump, withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.