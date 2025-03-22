2  Iranian experts warn of European trio’s move to snap back UNSC sanctions on Iran

Kourosh Ahmadi, a former diplomat at Iran’s mission at the UN, told Entekhab news outlet that US President Donald Trump will continue opposing military action against Iran so long as he has no damning proof that Tehran is making a nuclear weapon.

Ahmadi added that it’s the Israeli regime that insists on launching an attack to take out the Iranian nuclear facilities.

He also spoke about the European troika’s push for activating the snapback mechanism against Iran. Ahmadi noted that unless Iran’s enrichment work returns to the levels specified in the 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA, the three European countries will not give up their effort to resort to the snapback mechanism, which, if activated, will automatically reinstate the UN Security Coincil’s sanctions on Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian international relations expert Rahman Ghahremanpour warned the report that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors wants from the Agency’s

chief Rafael Grossi on Iran is a prelude to snapping back the anti-Iran sanctions. Ghahremanpour added that the European trio intends to bring back the bans by invoking the IAEA’s report.

He also said if Iran decides to leave the Non-proliferation Treaty, NPT, things will get further complicated.