Iran rejects E3 statement on its nuclear program as invalid

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemned the joint statement of the three European countries—Germany, the United Kingdom, and France—regarding Iran’s nuclear program as baseless, invalid, and containing false claims.

“As it has been repeatedly stated, Iran’s nuclear program has always been entirely peaceful, and nuclear weapons have no place in Iran’s military and defense doctrine,” it said.

“The bitter irony of the situation is that the countries with a political and non-constructive approach, who themselves are responsible for and the architects of the current situation regarding the JCPOA, accuse Iran of emptying the JCPOA of its content.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to continuing constructive interaction and technical cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within the framework of its rights and obligations. It has implemented and will continue to implement its peaceful nuclear projects and plans in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement,” it added.

“It is emphasized that Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities are not reactive but are based on the national nuclear development program and will continue within the framework of its international rights and obligations. The incorrect speculations of the Westerners in this regard, like their other errors, will lead nowhere.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been ready for constructive interaction and dialogue and believes that goodwill, avoidance of fruitless and failed politicized actions of the past, along with demonstrating seriousness and a pragmatic approach, are necessary to address the issues and concerns of all parties,” the statement read.