Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant temporarily shut down for scheduled maintenance

Banazadeh explained that annual maintenance is a routine part of operations designed to inspect, service, and extend the lifespan of critical components. These measures are carried out to uphold safety standards and ensure uninterrupted power generation in the long term.

The plant was officially disconnected from the national grid on March 14, 2025, following coordination with Iran’s national electricity network. The current maintenance cycle is expected to last three months, with the plant anticipated to return to operation in early July, he added.

This year’s maintenance work includes major technical inspections and essential overhauls of core equipment, as part of the plant’s standard upkeep procedures.

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, located in southern Iran, which is the country’s sole nuclear power plant, has a capacity of 1,020 megawatts, accounting for 1.1% of Iran’s total installed power generation capacity.